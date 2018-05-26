Brazilian left back Filipe Luis, who plays for Atletico Madrid and is one of 23 players of the Brazilian team for Russia 2018, said Friday that he will arrive at the World Cup in best form, after missing the last two World Cups when he was a favorite to be called up.

"I had the chance to go to two World Cups earlier but I think I'm coming to Russia at my best, both mentally and physically," said the defender at a press conference after the Brazilian team's training session in the mountain city of Teresopolis, in Rio de Janeiro state.