Brazil fans watch the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group E soccer match between Brazil and Switzerland in the Moscow Fan Zone in Moscow, Russia, Jun. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Brazil's forward Neymar (L) in action against Swiss players Michael Lang (2-L) and Breel Embolo (2-R) during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group E preliminary round soccer match between Brazil and Switzerland in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, Jun. 17, 2018. (RESTRICTIONS APPLY: Editorial Use Only, not used in association with any commercial entity - Images must not be used in any form of alert service or push service of any kind including via mobile alert services, downloads to mobile devices or MMS messaging - Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage - No alteration is made to, and no text or image is superimposed over, any published image which: (a) intentionally obscures or removes a sponsor identification image; or (b) adds or overlays the commercial identification of any third party which is not officially associated with the FIFA World Cup). EPA-EFE FILE/LAURENT GILLIERON EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva participates in the opening game of a soccer field at the Florestan Fernandes school, in Guararema, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Dec. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Sebastiao Moreira

Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday made a debut as sports commentator for a television program from his prison cell and said the national team should not belittle the Costa Rican squad in the next game.

"We are going to prepare for Friday's game without belittling Costa Rica. In the end everyone knows that one day little David beat the giant Goliath," the former head of state said from prison in a written comment read on sports television program TVT and on Brasil Actual radio.