Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday made a debut as sports commentator for a television program from his prison cell and said the national team should not belittle the Costa Rican squad in the next game.
"We are going to prepare for Friday's game without belittling Costa Rica. In the end everyone knows that one day little David beat the giant Goliath," the former head of state said from prison in a written comment read on sports television program TVT and on Brasil Actual radio.