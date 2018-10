Brazilian international Marta receives the Best FIFA Women's Player award during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2018 in London, Great Britain, Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE file/NEIL HALL

Brazilian forward Marta and Dutch forward Lieke Martens on Monday were named by France Football magazine in a 15-nominee list for the inaugural women's Ballon d'Or, an award recognizing the world's best player.

While Marta plays for Orlando and Martens for Barcelona, it was the three-time UEFA Women's Champions League winner, Olympique Lyonnais, who had the lion's share of the nominees.