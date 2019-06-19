Italy's players celebrate qualifying to the knockout phase after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Group C soccer match between Italy and Brazil at in Valenciennes, France, Jun. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Sam Kerr (R) of Australia celebrate a goal during the preliminary round match between Brazil and Australia at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 in Montpellier, France, Jun. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Marta (C) of Brazil celebrates with teammates after scoring on penalty during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Group C soccer match between Italy and Brazil at in Valenciennes, France, Jun. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Marta (C) of Brazil celebrates after scoring on penalty during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Group C soccer match between Italy and Brazil at in Valenciennes, France, Jun. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

International Sports Desk, 18 Jun (efe-epa) - Marta became the top scorer in the history of FIFA World Cups – including the men's tournament – after scoring her 17th overall goal in Brazil’s 1-0 win against Italy in the Women's World Cup being held in France and qualifying her team for the Round of 16 alongside Italy and Australia, who beat Jamaica 4-1.

Brazil's captain led her team to victory – and the third spot in Group C – by converting a penalty after Debinha was fouled by Elena Linari in the second half. With her 17th goal, she surpassed the 16 goals netted by Germany's Miroslav Klose, thus setting a new record in the history of the World Cup in both the men's and women's categories.