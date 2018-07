A group of fans await the arrival of Brazil's national soccer team at Tom Jobim international airport in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayão

Brazil's head coach Tite arrives with the team at Tom Jobin international airport in Rio Janeiro, Brazil, July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayão

Part of Brazil's national soccer team arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday after being eliminated by Belgium in the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Members of the technical staff, as well as Casemiro, Douglas Costa, Gabriel Jesus, Geromer, Philippe Coutinho and Taison, landed Sunday at Rio's international airport on a flight from St Petersburg, which made a stop in Madrid.