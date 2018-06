Brazil's Neymar (L), head coach Tite and Willian during a training session in Sochi, Russia, on June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

(from left) Brazil's head coach Tite, players Neymar and Willian during a training session in Sochi, Russia, on June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Brazil's Neymar (C) and teammates during their team's training session in Sochi, Russia, on June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Brazil forward Neymar had to leave Tuesday's practice due to discomfort in his right ankle, but is expected to be fit for the upcoming Group E World Cup match against Costa Rica.

Neymar, who was having difficulty kicking the ball, left the group training accompanied by Brazil physiotherapist Rodrigo Mazziotti.