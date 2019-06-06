Brazil's Neymar Jr. was forced off injured in a friendly match between Brazil and Qatar ahead of the Copa America at the Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia on Wednesday, the same day a model recounted rape allegations against the soccer player on television.
Neymar left the field with a bag of ice wrapped around his right foot shortly after Richarlison had opened the scoring against the reigning Asian Cup champions, a game which Brazil went on to win 2-0. Gabriel Jesus scored the second goal for the home team.