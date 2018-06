Neymar of Brazil reacts after scoring the 2-0 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Brazil and Costa Rica in St.Petersburg, Russia, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Brazil captain and superstar Neymar said that the tears he cried following Friday's 2-0 victory here over Costa Rica were an expression of joy and triumph.

The teams were deadlocked 0-0 when the Group E World Cup match went into stoppage time, but Philippe Coutinho put Brazil up 1-0 in the 91st minute and Neymar added a second goal six minutes later.