Philippe Coutinho (R) of Brazil warms up before the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Brazil and Switzerland in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Neymar (R) of Brazil warms up before the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Brazil and Switzerland in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Brazil superstar Neymar will start against Switzerland in his team's first 2018 FIFA World Cup match, accompanied by Philippe Coutinho and Willian.

Joao Miranda and Thiagos Silva are also set to start the game as central defenders, along with Gabrieal Jesus as striker.