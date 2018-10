Atletico Paranaense's Pablo vies for a ball against Caracas Gilbert Guerra (L), during the second leg match of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana 2018, between Atletico Paranaense of Brazil and Caracas FC of Venezuela, at the Arena da Baixada Stadium, Curitiba, Brazil, 03 October 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDESON ALVES

Atletico Paranaense's Nikao (L) vies for a ball against Caracas Eduardo Fereira (R), during the second leg match of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana 2018, between Atletico Paranaense of Brazil and Caracas FC of Venezuela, at the Arena da Baixada Stadium, Curitiba, Brazil, 03 October 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDESON ALVES

Atletico Paranaense's Marcelo Cirino celebrates after scoring against Caracas, during the second leg match of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana 2018, between Atletico Paranaense of Brazil and Caracas FC of Venezuela, at the Arena da Baixada Stadium, Curitiba, Brazil, 03 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Hedeson Alves

Brazil's Atletico Paranaense beat Venezuelan Caracas 2-1 in Curitiba on Wednesday and qualified for the quarterfinals of the 2018 Copa Sudamericana, in which they will face the winner of the match between its compatriot teams Bahia and Botafogo.

Paranaense, which played Wednesday's match with the advantage from its 2-0 victory in Venezuela, was first to open the scoring thanks to a goal by Marcelo Cirino in the 30th minute.