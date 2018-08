Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario de Lima (L) attends a press conference to present “The Best” prizes organized by FIFA during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow, Russia, on July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LavandeIra jr

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario de Lima was taken to a hospital in the Spanish island of Ibiza with severe flu and he is expected to be released within hours, sources close to the retired soccer player told EFE.

Ronaldo was taken to a public hospital on Friday and was diagnosed with pneumonia, official sources said, adding that he asked to be discharged to move into a private one.