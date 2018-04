Palmeiras's Michel Bastos (L) fights for the ball with Wilstermann's Cristhian Machado (R) during a Copa Libertadores match on April 15, 2017, at Allianz Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Sebastião Moreira

Sport de Recife said it signed Brazilian midfielder Michel Bastos, who has played for Dutch, French and Italian clubs, to a contract that runs until December.

"We are happy to bring a player like Michel Bastos to Sport because of his experience, talent and attitude. He is going to be an important piece in our line-up. We have a strong group and Michel has skills that will add a lot to our team," Sport executive Klauss Camara said in a statement released on Saturday night.