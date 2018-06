Vinicius Junior reacts during his last press conference as a player of the Flamengo team before formalizing his signing for Real Madrid, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Vinicius Junior delivers his last press conference as a player of the Flamengo team before formalizing his signing for Real Madrid, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Vinicius Junior cries during his last press conference as a player of the Flamengo team before formalizing his signing for Real Madrid, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

With tears in his eyes, his voice choppy and a deep appreciation for Flamengo, the team that saw him grow as a professional, Vinicius Junior said goodbye to Brazil's most popular soccer club on Monday and said he looks forward to his arrival at Real Madrid.

"I am happy and honored", the young striker, who turns 18 on Jul.12, at a press conference, who has signed to join the Spanish team for $52.6 million.