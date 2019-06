Fernando Aristeguieta (L) of the Venezuelan soccer team participates in a team training session at the Pituacu Stadium, in Salvador, Brazil, June 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Brazil’s national team will seek to secure a berth in the 2019 Copa America quarterfinals at the expense of Venezuela, who will be on the hunt for an upset at Salvador’s Arena Fonte Nova stadium.

Brazil coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi – best known as Tite – will welcome the return of midfielder Arthur Melo, who has fully recovered from a hit he suffered in his right knee that kept him on the sidelined during his national team’s 3-0 win over Bolivia in the inaugural match.