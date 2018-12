Members of the Brazil team react after winning the Men's 4x200m Freestyle Final at the FINA Swimming Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Members of the Brazil team pose with their gold medals after winning the Men's 4x200m Freestyle Final at the FINA Swimming Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Brazil's national swimming team Friday claimed the gold medal of the men's 4 x 200-meter freestyle at the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou, setting a new world record.

The Brazilian quartet made up of Luiz Melo, Fernando Scheffer, Leonardo Coelho and Breno Correia, finished with a time of 6:46.81, beating Russia's mark of 6:49.04, set in Dubai in Dec. 2010.