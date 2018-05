Bikers ride along the embankment of the Black Sea near Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia, 26 February 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YURI KOCHETKOV

The FIFA World Cup trophy as it arrives in Bogota, Colombia, 03 April 2018. The trophy of the World Cup arrived in Colombia as part of a tour going to 50 countries before the World Cup. EPA-EFE/FILE/Leonardo Munoz

The logo of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in front of the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, 01 July 2017. Moscow, Kaliningrad, Kazan, Krasnodar, Sochi, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, St. Petersburg, Samara, Saransk, Volgograd, Yaroslavl, and Yekaterinburg will host the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. EPA-EFE/FILE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Brazil, Spain, Germany and France are the most probable teams to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, according to a mathematical analysis developed by the School of Applied Mathematics at the Brazilian Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Nearly a million simulations were processed from the goals scored and conceded in the last four years in every match of the 207 FIFA-affiliated teams, according to the study.