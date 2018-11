Brazilian coach Tite (L) and defender Alex Sandro speak at a press conference in Milton Keynes, England, on Monday, Nov. 19. EFE-EPA/Alex Morton

Brazilian coach Tite is expected to give playing time to many of his subs when the South American face Cameroon in a friendly outside London.

Tuesday's contest in Milton Keynes, 50km (30mi) from the British capital, will be Brazil's final outing of 2018.