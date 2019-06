Leonel Justiniano (R) of Bolivia vies for the ball with Philippe Coutinho (2-L) of Brazil during the Copa America 2019 Group A soccer match between Brazil and Bolivia at Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jun 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paulo Whitaker

Philippe Coutinho (L) of Brazil scores a goal during the Copa America 2019 Group A soccer match between Brazil and Bolivia at Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jun 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paulo Whitaker

Two goals from Phillipe Coutinho and another from Everton Soares proved enough for Brazil to thrash Bolivia 3-0 in the Copa America opener Friday.

Coutinho scored a penalty at the 50th minute which awarded with the help of the video assistant referee.