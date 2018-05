Paris Saint Germain's Dani Alves (C) reacts as he is treated by medics after being injured during the French Cup final between Les Herbiers Vendee and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves, Brazil's most experienced international, will miss the 2018 World Cup due to injury, the Brazilian Soccer Confederation (CBF) said Friday.

"With no chance of recovery in the required time frame, Daniel Alves will not be called up for the training period, for the friendlies or, consequently, for the World Cup," the CBF said in a statement.