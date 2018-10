Fernandinho of Brazil (R) and Marouane Fellaini of Belgium in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Brazil and Belgium in Kazan, Russia, 06 July 2018. EFE- EPA FILE/WALLACE WOON EDITORIAL USE

The national soccer team will play Uruguay on Nov. 16 in a friendly in London, the Brazilian Soccer Confederation (CBF) said Tuesday.

The match will be played at Emirates Stadium, the home of Premier League club Arsenal, and follows the strategy of the national team's coaching staff of "progressively (increasing) the difficulty of the friendlies," the CBF said in a statement.