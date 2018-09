Egypt's Ahmed Shafik (L) in action against Brazil's Wallace De Souza (2L), Isac Santos (2R) and Carlos Eduardo Barreto Silva (R) during a Volleyball Men's World Championship Pool B match between Brazil and Egypt in Ruse, Bulgaria, 12 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Brazil's Isac Santos (L) and Douglas Souza (C) in action against Egyptian captain Ahmed Abdelhay (R) during a Volleyball Men's World Championship Pool B match between Brazil and Egypt in Ruse, Bulgaria, 12 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Egypt's Ahmed Shafik (R, in red) spikes the ball as three Brazilian players - captain Bruno Rezende (R), Isac Santos (C) and Carlos Eduardo Barreto Silva - go up for the block during a Volleyball Men's World Championship Pool B match in Ruse, Bulgaria, 12 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Brazil kicked off its quest for a fourth title at the Volleyball Men's World Championship with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-20) victory here Wednesday over Egypt in opening round-robin action in Pool B.

The reigning Olympic gold medalists, who have come into this year's World Championship in Italy and Bulgaria with some new faces, dominated the first set but had to come from behind to win the second.