Brazil's player Neymar (C) and teammates during a training session in Sochi, Russia, July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Brazil's national soccer team were put through their paces on the training field in Sochi Wednesday, two days after overcoming Mexico in a 2-0 victory that secured the South Americans a spot in the quarter-finals.

Once again, David Lucca da Silva Santos, son of star forward Neymar Jr, watched from the sidelines of the practice ground at Brazil's World Cup headquarters.