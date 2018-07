Brazil goalkeeper Ederson during a training session at Cosmos Arena in Samara, Russia, on July 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Brazil's Marcelo during a training session at Cosmos Arena in Samara, Russia, on July 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Brazil's Fred (L) and Neymar (R) during a training session at Cosmos Arena in Samara, Russia, on July 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Brazil's players during a training session at Cosmos Arena in Samara, Russia, on July 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

The Brazilian national team held a training session on Sunday for their last-16 knockout clash against Mexico in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Real Madrid defender Marcelo, whose appearance against Mexico has been in doubt, participated without visible problems in the first 15 minutes of the training open to the press, during which the Canarinha squad did stretches and running.