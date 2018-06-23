The Brazilian television network with the broadcasting rights for the 2018 World Cup in Russia reached its best audience in twelve years with the broadcast of Friday's match in which Brazil beat Costa Rica 2-0, according to preliminary data, released by the Ibope institute.
According to Ibope, the audience achieved on Friday by the Globo network was the largest ever reached by a Brazilian television station since the same network's broadcast of the quarter-final match in the 2006 World Cup in Germany, when Brazil lost 1-0 to France.