Supporters of Brazil react as they watch the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Brazil and Costa Rica in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 22 June 2018. Brazil won 2-0. EPA-EFE/MARCELLO CHELLO

Brazilian fans watch the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica of the FIFA World Cup 2018 during the Alzirao street party, in the Tijuca district in the northern part of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Brazilian fans watch the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica of the FIFA World Cup 2018 during the Alzirao street party, in the Tijuca district in the northern part of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Brazilian fans watch the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica of the FIFA World Cup 2018 during the Alzirao street party, in the Tijuca district in the northern part of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

The Brazilian television network with the broadcasting rights for the 2018 World Cup in Russia reached its best audience in twelve years with the broadcast of Friday's match in which Brazil beat Costa Rica 2-0, according to preliminary data, released by the Ibope institute.

According to Ibope, the audience achieved on Friday by the Globo network was the largest ever reached by a Brazilian television station since the same network's broadcast of the quarter-final match in the 2006 World Cup in Germany, when Brazil lost 1-0 to France.