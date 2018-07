Brazilian supporters cheer upon the arrival of the national soccer team at their hotel in Kazan, Russia, July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Brazilian player Neymar (C)arrives together with his teammates at their hotel in Kazan, Russia, July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Brazilian supporters cheer upon the arrival of the national soccer team at their hotel in Kazan, Russia, Jul 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Brazil welcomed by a carnival of song and dance ahead of Belgium tie in Kazan

Brazil's national soccer team was welcomed to Kazan Thursday by throngs of fans dressed in national colors and belting out traditional songs to set up the atmosphere ahead if their hotly-anticipated FIFA World Cup quarter-final tie with Belgium.

Both nations were widely tipped to win the competition, but only one can progress into the semi-finals from Friday's game, where they will face either France or Uruguay.