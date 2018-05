Brazilian national team player Dani Alves participates in practice on Oct. 8, 2017, at the Palmeiras training complex in Sao Paulo, Brazil, before a World Cup qualifying match against Chile. EPA-EFE File/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Dani Alves, who plays right back for Paris Saint Germain, said he expected Brazil to play well at the World Cup in Russia.

"I have a lot of confidence in this group because it's a group that always gives everything it has when it's together, when it works," the 35-year-old Alves, who will miss the World Cup due to a knee injury, said in a video posted Saturday on Instagram.