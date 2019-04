Referees using VAR at Granja Comary Football Complex, headquarters of the Brazil national football team in Teresópolis, Brazil, on Apr. 24, 2019, photo issued on Apr. 26 2019 courtesy of the Brazilian Football Confederation. EFE-EPA/Lucas Figueiredo/SOLO USO EDITORIAL/NO VENTAS/NO ARCHIVO

Brazil will pioneer VAR in its first division soccer

Brazil will be the first country in the Americas to pioneer the controversial video assistant referee (VAR), with the technology due to be debuted in the first division on Saturday.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) held an explanatory day for journalists to see how it works at Teresópolis, headquarters of the national team.