Brazil's Electricity Sector Monitoring Committee (CMSE) announced special operational measures to ensure that the country will not have problems with its energy supply during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, which will begin on June 14, official sources said Wednesday.
One of the measures announced by the CMSE, which evaluates the conditions of electricity supply throughout the country, is to increase operational security of the National Interconnected System (SIN) during the Brazilian team's matches in the World Cup, for which a special operation will be carried out.