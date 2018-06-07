Brazil's Neymar a(2-R) ttends a training session at Tottenham Hotspur's training complex in Enfield, north London, Britain, 06 June 2018. Brazil's national team prepares for the FIFA World Cup 2018 taking place in Russia from 14 June to 15 July 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Brazil's Roberto Firmino attends a press conference at Tottenham Hotspur's training complex in Enfield, north London, Britain, 06 June 2018. Brazil's national team prepares for the FIFA World Cup 2018 taking place in Russia from 14 June to 15 July 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Three waitresses watch the penalty shoot out of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Chile, as they follow the match on television in a cafe bar in Porto Seguro, Brazil, 28 June 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER KLAUNZER

Brazilians celebrate in a street bar as they watch on television Brazil defeating Germany in the penalty shoot-out during the men's Gold Medal match between Brazil and Germany of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Soccer tournament, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 20 August 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/BARBARA WALTON

Brazil's Electricity Sector Monitoring Committee (CMSE) announced special operational measures to ensure that the country will not have problems with its energy supply during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, which will begin on June 14, official sources said Wednesday.

One of the measures announced by the CMSE, which evaluates the conditions of electricity supply throughout the country, is to increase operational security of the National Interconnected System (SIN) during the Brazilian team's matches in the World Cup, for which a special operation will be carried out.