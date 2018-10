Brazil's Yuri Gaviao Giulart (R) in action against Russia's Pavel Karpov during the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games futsal competition, at the Tecnopolis Park, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct 18. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Brazil's Santos de Franca (R) in action against Russia's Maxim Okulo during the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games futsal competition, at the Tecnopolis Park, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct 18. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Brazil's futsal players jubilate the gold medal during the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games, at the Tecnopolis Park, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct 18. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Brazil routed Russia 4-1 here Thursday in the men's futsal final at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, while Egypt defeated hosts Argentina to take the bronze medal.

The Brazilians took a 1-0 lead on an own goal by Russia's Danil Karpiuk and built their advantage to 3-1 on strikes by Breno Bertoline and Matheus Moura.