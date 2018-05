The logo of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in front of the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Jul 1, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Banks in Brazil will be able to alter their working hours on the days that the national football team plays in the World Cup in Russia, beginning June 14, the Central Bank of Brazil said Wednesday.

On match days financial institutions will only be obliged to remain open for a minimum of four hours.