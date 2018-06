Sao Paulo's Petros (2-R) vies for the ball with Rosario Central's Hernan Nicolas Da Campo (2-L) during a game of the Copa Sudamericana at the Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA/File

Real Madrid's Marcelo (R) in action against Ecuadorian forward Joao Rojas (L) during the FIFA Club World Cup 2014 semi-final soccer match between Mexican-league club Cruz Azul and Real Madrid in Marrakech, Morocco, 16 December 2014. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI/FILE

Ecuadorian winger Joao Rojas celebrates after scoring the equalizer for Cruz Azul against Auckland City FC in the third-place soccer match of the FIFA Club World Cup in Marrakech, Morocco, 20 December 2014. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA/FILE

Brazilian-league club Sao Paulo has announced the signing of Ecuadorian winger Joao Rojas, a member of Ecuador's national team at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The contract will keep the 29-year-old with Sao Paulo until at least July 2020, although his deal could be extended until 2022.