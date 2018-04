Brazil's head coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi 'Tite' during the international friendly soccer match between Germany and Brazil in Berlin, Germany, 27 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Brazil's national soccer team head coach Tite (C) leads a training session at Luzhniki stadium, in Moscow, 22 March 2018. Brazil will face Russia in their International Friendly soccer match on 23 March. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

The Brazilian soccer coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, known as 'Tite', together with his assistants, will travel to Europe and Asia during the next two weeks to study closely the players with options to complete the squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The technical commission of the five-time world champions began its tour in Brazil on Apr. 8 to spy on potentially eligible players in various Copa Libertadores, league and regional tournaments.