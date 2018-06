Brazilian national team shirts for sale in front of the Paulo Machado de Carvalho stadium during the Group E match of the 2018 World Cup between Brazil and Serbia in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 27 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

A Brazilian fan reacts as she watches the broadcast of the match between Brazil and Serbia at the Russia 2018 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 27 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Brazilian fans celebrate a goal of their team during the Group E match of the 2018 World Cup between Brazil and Serbia in Soccer Museum, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 27 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Hundreds of Brazilian fans gather to watch the broadcast of the match between Brazil and Serbia at the Russia 2018 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 27 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Several Brazilian fans raise a man as they watch the broadcast of the match between Brazil and Serbia at the Russia 2018 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 27 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

A Brazilian fan reacts during the broadcast of the match between Brazil and Serbia at the Russia 2018 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 27 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets on Wednesday to support their team in a 2-0 victory over Serbia, although an atmosphere of celebration had already started with the elimination of Germany in the group stage of the World Cup in Russia.

Decorated with flags, hats and green and yellow costumes, the fans filled the bars and streets in Sao Paulo, where the party started early but carried on until late.