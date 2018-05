Photograph showing two children who showed up to see the Brazilian team train ahead of the World Cup in Russia in Teresopolis, Brazil, May 25. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Photograph showing the scores of fans who showed up to see the Brazilian team train ahead of the World Cup in Russia in Teresopolis, Brazil, May 25. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Photograph showing Brazilian national soccer team players Neymar Jr (L) and Thiago Silva (d) during a training session at Granja Comary center in Teresopolis, Brazil, May 25. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Scores of soccer fans became unruly here Friday at the Brazilian national team's training site amid an overwhelming turnout for an open practice ahead of next month's World Cup in Russia.

With the crowd exceeding all expectations, the Brazilian Soccer Confederation (CBF) moved to limit access, spurring protests by some 200 disappointed fans.