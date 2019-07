Brazil's head coach Tite (L) talks to Dani Alves during the Copa America 2019 final soccer match between Brazil and Peru, at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Brazil media on Monday stressed the ability of the national team to win the 2019 Copa America held on its home soil without the help Paris Saint Germain’s Brazil star Neymar Jr.

Brazil prevailed over Peru 3-1 in the final held in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday to hoist the Copa America trophy for the ninth time, although it had to do without Neymar who sustained an ankle injury before the tournament got underway.