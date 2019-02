Two men look at a poster in Rio de Janeiro on Feb. 15, 2019, with images of the 10 teenage soccer players who died in a fire a week earlier inside a dormitory at the practice facility belonging to Flamengo, the most popular soccer club in Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Antonio Lacerda

The Rio de Janeiro city government on Wednesday ordered the closing of the dormitory at the practice facility belonging to Flamengo, the most popular soccer club in Brazil, in which 10 teenagers died in a fire earlier this month.

Prosecutors went to the training complex, known as the Ninho do Urubu (Vulture's Nest), and told Flamengo management that the dormitory would be closed, the doors sealed and warning notices posted.