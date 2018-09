Brazilian former athletics star and 2008 Olympic long-jump gold medalist Maurren Maggi speaks to EFE in an interview on Aug. 30, 2018, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

After breaking records on the track over three decades and winning a gold medal in the long jump at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Maurren Maggi says she is now ready to win a seat in the Brazilian Senate in the October general election.

Despite having pursued a very different path until now, Maggi is making a bold bid to be a member of Brazil's upper house of Congress as a representative of the southeastern state of Sao Paulo.