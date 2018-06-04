Servilio de Oliveira is a Brazilian boxing legend today not only for having won his country's first Olympic medal in the sport in Mexico in 1968 at the tender age of 20 but also for his social vision and his denunciations against racism and prejudice, which are still intense in Brazilian society.

De Oliveira, born to a construction worker and a housewife in Sao Paulo in 1948, grew up on the humble outskirts of that city as the seventh of 13 children devoting his life to boxing, a passion he has managed to pass on to his sons and grandsons.