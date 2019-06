Peruvian national soccer team striker Paolo Guerrero celebrates after scoring a goal against Bolivia on June 18, 2019, in the Copa America Group A match played at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Fernando Maia

Brazilian national soccer team players Marquinhos and Alisson praised Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero on Wednesday, warning that the Canarinha would have to contain him when the squads clash next weekend in a 2019 Copa America Group A match.

The 25-year-old Marquinhos, a defender who played with Guerrero on the Corinthians before joining Paris Saint Germain (PSG), said his former teammate was "a natural finisher" who had to be played carefully and without giving him an edge.