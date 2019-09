Brazil's player Neymar Jr. attends the Copa America 2019 semi-final match between Brazil and Argentina at Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, 02 July 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Fernando Bizerra

Brazilian police filed charges Tuesday against model Najila Trindade in connection with the rape accusations she made against soccer star Neymar.

The indictment came a month after police declined to charge Neymar, citing contradictions in Trindade's account of her encounter with the Brazilian national team captain.