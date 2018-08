Camilo Sanvezzo playing for Queretaro celebrates a goal Oct. 15 2016, during the 13th match of Apertura 2016 in Guadalajara (Mexico). EPA-EFE FILE/Ulises Ruiz Basurto

Brazilian striker Camilo Sanvezzo had a brace over the weekend, marking his return to the top ranks of the Liga MX's forwards and moving Queretaro into the qualifying zone for the 2018 Apertura tournament.

On Sunday, the 30-year-old striker led the Gallos, managed by Rafael Puente, to a 2-0 win over the Lobos BUAP, moving the team into seventh place.