A Brazilian man who in 2013 completed a 14,000-kilometer (8,700-mile) journey by bike from the Netherlands to China has been preparing for two years to become the first cyclist to cross Antarctica from coast to coast.
Although this latest trip will cover a far shorter distance - 1,800 kilometers (1,120 miles) in 55 days -, Leandro Martins will have to cope with extreme conditions, including pedaling over ice, enduring temperatures as low as -40 C (-40 F) and contending with polar winds that can reach speeds as high as 100 km per hour.