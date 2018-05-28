The plane with the members of Brazilian national soccer team is showered with yellow and green water prior take off at International Airport Tom Jobim in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 27 May 2018. Brazilian team travel to London as part of its preparations for Russia 2018 World Cup. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Brazil's national soccer team on Sunday flew to London to continue the second stage of preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, where they will vie for their sixth world title.

Led by coach Tite and striker Neymar, the team on Sunday morning visited the museum where the five world cups and other trophies conquered by the Canarinha are exhibited, and later on went to Rio de Janeiro International Airport to board a chartered plane arranged by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to London.