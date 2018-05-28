Brazil's national soccer team on Sunday flew to London to continue the second stage of preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, where they will vie for their sixth world title.
Led by coach Tite and striker Neymar, the team on Sunday morning visited the museum where the five world cups and other trophies conquered by the Canarinha are exhibited, and later on went to Rio de Janeiro International Airport to board a chartered plane arranged by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to London.