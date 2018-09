Pilar Lucrecia Cordon of Spain is thrown from her horse Grand Cru van de Rozenberg while competing in the first qualifier for Jumping at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 19 September 2018. The World Equestrian Games continue through 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Luiz Francisco de Azevedo of Brazil competes aboard Comic at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 19 September 2018. The World Equestrian Games continue through 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Daisuke Fukushima of Japan competes aboard Cornet during the first qualifier for Jumping at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 19 September 2018. The World Equestrian Games continue through 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Jos Verlooy of Belgium hits water while competing aboard Igor during the first qualifier for Jumping at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 19 September 2018. The World Equestrian Games continue through 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Krzysztof Ludwiczak of Poland gets a second refusal to a jump from his horse Stalando while competing during the first qualifier for Jumping at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 19 September 2018. The World Equestrian Games continue through 23 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Marcelo Chirico Ferreira of Uruguay competes aboard QH Baloudarc LF during the first qualifier for Jumping at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, USA, 19 September 2018. The World Equestrian Games continue through 23 September 2018. EPAEFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Brazilian Pedro Veniss on Wednesday finished second during the first day of show jumping of the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina, with 76.68 seconds, which placed him only behind Steve Guerdat from Switzerland.

Guerdat, who made 76.33 seconds, ousted the Brazilian at the last moment as the Swiss started second to last among the 124 horse riders who participated in the event on Wednesday at the Tryon International Equestrian Center.