Brazilian soccer player Rilany da Silva during a Copa America match between Brazil and Colombia at Atahualpa Olympic stadium in Quito, Ecuador, Sep. 28, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Jacome

The Brazilian women's national soccer team say they are confident looking ahead to next month's Copa America tournament in Chile, where they hope to hoist the trophy for the seventh time.

Six months after five players, including No. 2 scorer Cristiane, quit to protest the firing of the squad's first-ever female coach, the storm has passed and the Brazilian women are heavily favored to prevail in the April 4-22 competition.