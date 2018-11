Retired driver Felipe Massa participates in a Formula One event in Botafogo, a beach district in the southern section of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Nov. 4, 2018, designed to get fans ready for the Brazilian Grand Prix, which will be held on Nov. 11 at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Retired driver Felipe Massa participates in a Formula One event in Botafogo, a beach district in the southern section of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Nov. 4, 2018, designed to get fans ready for the Brazilian Grand Prix, which will be held on Nov. 11 at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Brazilians got a taste of Formula One racing on Sunday at an event in Rio de Janeiro that featured retired driver Felipe Massa.

The 37-year-old Massa, who was on the Sauber, Ferrari and Williams teams, drove a Formula One car in Botafogo, a beach district in the southern section of Rio de Janeiro, at an event to promote the Brazilian Grand Prix, which will be held next weekend at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo.