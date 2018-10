File photograph showing New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during a match against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Jan 7, 2018. EPA-EFE File/ Larry W. Smith

Quarterback Drew Brees led the New Orleans Saints to a 43-16 win over the Washington Redskins, becoming the National Football League's new all-time passing leader on a 62-yard bomb to rookie wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith.

The win left Saints at 4-1 in the NFL season so far, closing Week 5 with the traditional match on Monday Night Football.