Freiburg's Janik Haberer (L) in action against Bremen's Claudio Pizarro (R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Freiburg and Werder Bremen in Freiburg, Germany, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Bremen's Nuri Sahin (R) in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and SV Werder Bremen in Freiburg, Germany, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Freiburg's Luca Waldschmidt (R) in action against Bremen's Theodor Gebre Selassie (L) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Freiburg and Werder Bremen in Freiburg, Germany, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Freiburg's Manuel Gulde (R) in action against Bremen's Claudio Pizarro (L) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Freiburg and Werder Bremen in Freiburg, Germany, Nov. 25 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Bremen's Ludwig Augustinsson (R) in action against Freiburg's Jerome Gondorf (L) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between both teams in Freiburg, Germany, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Werder Bremen earned a late 1-1 draw against Freiburg in the 12th round of the Bundesliga on Sunday, thanks to a last-gasp equalizer from defender Ludwig Augustinsson.

Bremen was looking for a win after suffering three straight defeats in the German league, but it was Freiburg forward Gian-Luca Waldschmidt who netted the opening goal on a penalty three minutes before the end of the first half.