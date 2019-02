Dortmund's Abdou Diallo (R) in action against Bremen's Maximilian Eggestein (L) during the German DFB Cup third round soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and SV Werder Bremen in Dortmund, Germany, 05 February 2019. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Bremen's goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka (R) celebrates with Bremen's Max Kruse (L) after winning the German DFB Cup third round soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and SV Werder Bremen in Dortmund, Germany, 05 February 2019. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Bremen's goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka (C) celebrates with his team after winning the German DFB Cup third round soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and SV Werder Bremen in Dortmund, Germany, 05 February 2019. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Bremen's Max Kruse (L) and Bremen's Martin Harnik (C) celebrate after winning the German DFB Cup third round soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and SV Werder Bremen in Dortmund, Germany, 05 February 2019. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Werder Bremen made it through to the quarter-finals of the German Cup on Tuesday by defeating Borussia Dortmund on home soil in a penalty shootout (2-4) after 120 minutes had ended in a 3-3 draw.

Although Max Kruse was in charge of scoring the final penalty, the fourth, Dortmund's fate was sealed when the first two charges by Paco Alcacer and Maximilian Philipp failed to score.