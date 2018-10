Milwaukee Brewers batter Erik Kratz hits a two-run single against the Colorado Rockies in the bottom of the eighth inning during their National League Division Series game two at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Oct. 5,2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Milwaukee Brewers (L-R) Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich react after the final out of the game against the Colorado Rockies during their National League Division Series game two at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Oct. 5,2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jhoulys Chacin throws against the Colorado Rockies in the top of the first inning of their National League Division Series game two at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Oct. 5,2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Milwaukee Brewers batter Mike Moustakas hits an RBI single against the Colorado Rockies in the eighth inning of the National League Division Series game two at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Oct. 5,2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 4-0 to take a 2-0 lead in the National League Divisional Series playoff game on Friday at Miller Park.

Starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin threw for five innings, limiting Colorado to just three hits, three walks and three strikeouts as the Brewers moved to within one victory of advancing to the National League Championship Series.